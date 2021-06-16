Fly-tippers punished after dumping waste in Sandy and Willington

Central Bedfordshire Council has issued fixed penalty notices after large fly-tips took place in Sandy and Willington.

One target area was a bridlepath near Beamish Close, Sandy, and the initial information came into CBC and Beds Police via a member of an NFU WhatsApp Group.

After tracing the waste, conducting interviews, and pursuing additional enquiries, a Central Beds Environmental Protection Officer issued two fixed penalty notices.

The mess on the Bridle Path near Beamish Close, Sandy. Photo: CBC

Meanwhile, a further fly-tip investigation of building material in Willington in April also resulted in a penalty notice being issued after waste was traced to a local address.

The current fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping is £400.

A Central Beds Council spokeswoman, said: "The location of the first fly-tip was on the bridle path next to Beamish Close, Sandy. We found lots of evidence in the way of a selection of letters and parcels all with address labels.

"Barford Road, Willington was the second site."

Fly-tipping at Willington. Photo: CBC.

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Police, said: "It is a criminal offence to fly tip. You could face an unlimited fine and a criminal record.

"Conviction in a crown court may result in an unlimited fine and / or five years imprisonment.

"We need your help to keep our countryside beautiful. Fly-tipping is a blight on this beauty, is a criminal offence and we want to stop it.

"In the first instance, please carry out the due diligence below and don't recruit a fly-tipper in the first place.

"Please read our top tips on how to stay on the right side of the law. Help us clamp down on fly-tipping."

Bedfordshire Police recommends the following:

1. Ask to see the company or person's Waste Carriers' Licence. This will be issued by the Environment Agency and display their logo and will show the licence holder’s details (if you are in any doubt about this being legitimate, you can all the Environment Agency on 08708 506 506 or email [email protected]).

2. You can also check if they are a licensed carrier on the Environment Agency’s website.

3. Keep a note of any vehicle registration numbers, names and contact details.

4. Provide a full description of the waste for the carrier, giving details of any unusual characteristics which could affect how they plan to handle or dispose of it.

5. Find out where the waste is going and check that the recipient can accept it. If you are in any doubt, check that your waste did get there.

6. Keep all paperwork for at least two years.

Report Fly-Tipping -