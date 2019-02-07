Four charged after Biggleswade drugs raid

Four people have been charged after teams from Bedfordshire Police executed a warrant at a property in Biggleswade.

The force’s North Rural Community policing team and Boson North team, carried out the warrant in South Walk on Monday (4 February).

At the location, a search revealed around 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of suspected cannabis, other drug-related paraphernalia and an axe and a knife.

Robert Boness, 42, of South Walk, Biggleswade was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and has been remanded. He will appear at court in March.

Marques Howlett, 20, of Old Ford End Road, Bedford, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. He has been bailed with conditions and must not enter Biggleswade.

Paul Buckland, 39, of Havelock Road, Biggleswade, was charged with a number of theft from shop offences. He appeared in court and was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a fine.

A fourth man has been released under investigation.

The team has now secured a three-month closure order on the property.

While at the property, PCs also arrested a woman, who was wanted in connection with a number of theft from shops. Charlotte Burton, 39, of South Walk, Biggleswade was charged and subsequently released on bail having pleaded guilty at court. She will return for sentencing later this month.

Sergeant Rachael Welch, who led the warrant, said: “This was a real team effort, and we also had some great support from the community in helping us to obtain the warrant. I want our communities to know that we take their concerns seriously, and we will continue to tackle those who cause harm to our neighbourhoods.”