Gang who attacked men in Shefford pub found guilty of violent assault

One man has been jailed, two others given suspended sentences and a 17-year-old given a detention order, after they were found guilty of a violent assault in a Shefford pub carpark last year.

Devon Zsentko, 19, of Kingsway, Hitchin, Herts, was found guilty of assault, causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray and was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, with Judge Tayton noting that he was the instigator of the violence.

Jack Medlock, 20, of Elm Farm Close, Clifton, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray and was jailed for ten months, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Lachlan Brierly, 18, of Chase Close, Arlesey, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm and affray and jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, along with a requirement to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

A 17-year-old boy from Shefford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, and sentenced to 18 months detention and a training order. He was also served with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The incident took place in the early hours of 1 July 2017, when two victims were attacked by the group in the car park of The Cornerstone pub after they had tried to intervene as the group attacked another person.

The group then turned on them, violently assaulting both.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, who investigated the incidents, said: "The group has been found guilty of this violent attack, which left two victims injured purely for trying to help another person.

“I would like to recognise the bravery of the victims and thank them for their help and patience with our enquiries throughout this investigation.

“There is no doubt that these individuals have caused worry and upset within the local community and am happy that the courts have sent a clear message with their sentencing in this case, which will hopefully deter any such future offending.

“We would also like to reinforce our message that violence is unacceptable; we will track the offenders down and bring them to justice.”