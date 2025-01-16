Grateful bystander gives officers tin of sweets as they help at scene of crash in Biggleswade

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 12:35 BST
A kind gift: the Celebrations tin. Image: Bedfordshire Police.A kind gift: the Celebrations tin. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
A kind gift: the Celebrations tin. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
A kindhearted member of the public handed police officers a sweet treat after they helped at the scene of a three-car crash in Biggleswade – in which thankfully no one was injured.

Officers were called to Station Road shortly after 6pm on January 4.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash, while a fourth, stationary vehicle also suffered minor damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "The occupants in two of the vehicles were checked by East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues at the scene. There were no injuries and all three vehicles were recovered from the scene.

"It was while the vehicles were being removed that the member of the public handed our officers their sweet treat!

"Thank you to them – and everyone – for the continued support."

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice