Grateful bystander gives officers tin of sweets as they help at scene of crash in Biggleswade
Officers were called to Station Road shortly after 6pm on January 4.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash, while a fourth, stationary vehicle also suffered minor damage.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The occupants in two of the vehicles were checked by East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues at the scene. There were no injuries and all three vehicles were recovered from the scene.
"It was while the vehicles were being removed that the member of the public handed our officers their sweet treat!
"Thank you to them – and everyone – for the continued support."