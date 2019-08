Police are appealing for help to find a missing 83-year-old man from Broom, near Biggleswade.

Brian Woodward, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday) and reported missing this morning (Wednesday). He is described as 5’ 6”, of slim build and with grey hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a shirt and trainers. He was riding a black mountain bike.

Brian

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 114 of today’s date (7 August).