Henlow soldier pleads guilty to raping a woman at knifepoint

A serving soldier from Henlow has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at knifepoint.

Jamal Jackson, 27, of Whitworth Jones Avenue, pleaded guilty to the rape which happened on 15 October 2017, during an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (22 February).

Detective Inspector Emma Langwith, from the Bedfordshire Police Emerald unit, said: “I’m pleased that Jackson has pleaded guilty, which will save his victim from having to undergo the further trauma of a trial, and I hope he receives an appropriate sentence for his abhorrent actions.

“Rape and serious sexual offences will not be tolerated and we’d like to reassure victims that if you come forward to us then you will be supported and justice can be done.

“Our Emerald team not only thoroughly investigates all reports of sexual offences, we also ensure that victims are appropriately safeguarded and supported.”

Jackson has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 19 April.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Victims can report their experience to police by using the online reporting tool or calling 101.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), the Emerald Centre, which offers a safe, non-judgmental, caring and sensitive service or the Hope Programme, which provides support, counselling and coaching for sexual victims in Bedfordshire.

Always call 999 in an emergency.