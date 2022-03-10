Henlow woman found guilty of sexual activity with a teenage boy jailed for six years

A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to six years imprisonment after being found guilty of having sexual activity with a teenage boy.

Hannah Harris, from Henlow, was arrested on 24 January 2020 and later released on police bail with strict conditions.

She was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child aged under 16, and one count of possession of a Category C indecent image.

Hannah Harris

She was convicted at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 7 February 2022 of one count of sexual activity with a child aged under 16, ahead of sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday (March 9), where she was sentenced to six years in prison.

She will also be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

Detective Constable Liam Hanrahan, who led the investigation, said she had manipulate the victim into lying about the circumstances of what was going on.

He added: “This has been a long and extensive investigation, with Harris initially being arrested back in early 2020.

“I hope she uses her time in prison to reflect on her behaviour, and the impact that it will undoubtedly have on her victim.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of any form of sexual abuse to report it to police.

“Please be assured that we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”