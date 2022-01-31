Here are the areas in Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton and Shefford where most crimes were recorded in December

The latest figures have revealed that 380 crimes were recorded in the Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton and Shefford area in December.

And 136 of those were violence and sexual offences.

The latest crime statistics have been released from data submitted by local forces and published online at www.police.uk.

The figures are submitted by local police forces

The latest data set covers the month of December 2021, with all crimes in a particular area being recorded.

In the Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton and Shefford neighbourhood, the reported crimes were:

Violence and sexual offences: 136 (35.8%)

Anti-social behaviour: 65 (17.1%)

Public order: 34 (8.9%)

Criminal damage and arson: 33: (8.7%)

Other theft: 29 (7.6%)

Burglary: 23 (6.1%)

Vehicle crime: 21 (5.5%)

Shoplifting: 16 (4.2%)

Other crime: 10 (2.6%)

Bicycle theft: 5 (1.3%)

Possession of weapons: 3 (0.8%)

Robbery: 2 (0.5%)

Theft from the person: 2 (0.5%)

Drugs: 1 (0.3%)

The total number of crimes was down from 387 reported in November.

The areas with the most crimes reported in December were:

The Avenue, Blunham: 23 reports (18 violence and sexual offences, 3 public order, 1 criminal damage and arson, 1 'other crime')

Tesco Esso Express in Biggleswade: 8 reports for 'other theft'

Orchard Close, Biggleswade: 8 reports (3 Anti-social behaviour, 3 violence and sexual offences, 1 criminal damage and arson, 1 'other crime')