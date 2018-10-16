Hi-vis ‘con’ as 10 cars stolen in Broom

Brazen thieves could have used hi-vis jackets with ‘recovery’ on them to con potential witnesses to the theft of 10 cars in Broom.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the cars were stolen from a private barn in High Street, Broom.

The cars were stolen at approximately 10am on Friday (12 October).

The offenders posed as staff from a recovery company, all wearing high-visibility jackets with ‘recovery’ written on them. They have been seen to come back numerous times to the owner’s barn and used three trucks to remove vehicles from the property

The stolen vehicles are:

Blue Ford - Number plate: Y112BCE

Blue BMW 325 - Number plate: X844RGT

Red Ford Escort - Number plate: G224CWC

Blue Ford Maverick - Number plate: R770FRT

Blue Ford Mondeo - Number plate: EO02VAD

Black Ford Mondeo - Number plate: WV55PKX

Blue Ford Probe 24V - Number plate: M921PWL

Green Mitsubishi L200 - Number plate: OE02ACF

Red Nissan - Number plate: WPK725S

Red Vauxhall Cavalier- Number plate: M67URO

Mahbubur Choudhury, investigating, said: “The victim reported the vehicles stolen as soon as they realised the cars have been removed from the property. We believe this was a scam during which the offenders successfully deceived any potential witnesses by pretending to be legitimate car recovery company.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the theft in progress or who has been offered one of the cars for sale.

“Additionally we would like to issue a warning to remain vigilant and always check the credentials of a car removal company and report any suspicious behaviour to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit the force online reporting centre or call 101 and quote reference number 40/31143/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.