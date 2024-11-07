Highest number of officers sacked and barred in Beds Police during 2023-24

Bedfordshire Police had the highest number of officers sacked and barred in 2023-24 for at least six years, new figures show.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the number soared across England and Wales, with nearly 600 officers kicked out of the service.

Since 2017, officers sacked for misconduct are added to the 'barred list', which prevents them from working for the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the College of Policing show 12 officers were sacked and barred from Bedfordshire Police in 2023-24 – the highest figure since at least 2018-19.

Images, clockwise from top left: Elliot Wright (Bedfordshire Police); police car (National World); James Barrett-Barnett (Bedfordshire Police); and police officers (Radar).

Of these, three were dismissed and banned while serving, while nine had already resigned.

Since 2018-19, 38 officers have been kicked out of Bedfordshire Police.

The figures also show 593 officers were fired and barred from police forces across England and Wales in 2023-24, up 50% from 394 a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College of Policing is a professional body for people working in policing.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding, director of operational standards at the organisation, said: "It is of course, hugely disappointing to see the conduct of a number of officers falling far below the standard that we set for policing and which the public rightly expects.

"However, these figures show that we have effective, robust procedures in place to identify and deal with these officers swiftly, and to prevent them from holding future roles in within the police."

He said there was "nowhere to hide" for those who do not meet police standards, warning their behaviour erodes public trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The service will continue working to ensure we attract the right people into policing, ensuring that those who fail to meet these high standards have no future in policing," he added.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We can confirm we have added 12 officers and specials to the barred list in last 12 months, made up of the below:

> Three female PCs

> One Special

> Eight male PCs both former and current.

These include Elliot Wright and James Barratt-Barnett who were both jailed 3.5 years for sexual offences. A further two officers been criminally convicted and are awaiting sentence.

Detective Chief Superintendent William Hodgkinson of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Professional Standards Department said: “Police officers, staff and volunteers are expected to uphold the highest of standards in their duties, to help protect the public and tackle crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will categorically not stand for anyone who lets down the police service – and undermines the confidence of our communities by breaching our standards of professional behaviour. There is no place in our force for anyone who commits criminal activity or whose conduct is assessed as severely damaging the mutual bonds of trust that the police and our community need to police by consent.

“While we recognise that the barred list figures may cause public concern, we stand by our decision to seek out and investigate wrongdoing in policing, and work to ensure that those who are not fit to serve are removed and barred from working in policing.

“We are committed to our force values of: compassion, courage, inclusivity, professionalism and pride.

"We want our communities to be proud of their police service, and recognise that the vast majority of our workforce uphold these principles and serve their communities with distinction on a daily basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among all police forces, dishonesty was the most common reason recorded for sacking, in 125 cases, while sexual offences or misconduct was recorded in 74.

Discriminatory behaviour was recorded in 71 cases, and unlawful access to or disclosure of information in 66.

Eighteen officers were sacked for being part of a discriminatory WhatsApp group, the same number for possessing indecent images of children, and 33 for abusing their position for a sexual purpose.

More than one reason can be cited as grounds for dismissal.