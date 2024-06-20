Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brave homeowners scared off two would-be burglars in Cockayne Hatley on Saturday (June 15).

At around midnight, two males smashed a window to a van that was in front of the property, while they also damaged a door at the house.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team, stated: "Luckily, the homeowners heard banging and ran out to see what was happening.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They managed to scare the males off and they got in their van and drove off and out of the village.