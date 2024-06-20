Homeowners scare off two would-be burglars in Cockayne Hatley

Brave homeowners scared off two would-be burglars in Cockayne Hatley on Saturday (June 15).
At around midnight, two males smashed a window to a van that was in front of the property, while they also damaged a door at the house.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team, stated: "Luckily, the homeowners heard banging and ran out to see what was happening.
"They managed to scare the males off and they got in their van and drove off and out of the village.
"If you anything suspicious, please report it."