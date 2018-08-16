Hunt for thieves in failed Biggleswade supermarket raid

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses, following an attempted break-in at a supermarket in Biggleswade on Sunday (12 August).

At approximately 11.30pm at the Sainsbury’s food store in Sullivan Court, Biggleswade, three men gained entry to the shop by smashing a window.

They unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to the cigarette and alcohol counter, before making off in a black car without taking anything.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have information relating to this attempted beak-in.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police through its online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/17974/18.

>Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.