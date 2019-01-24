Hunt is on for Bigglewade post office robber

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knife point robbery at a post office in Biggleswade yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At around 5:45pm, a man entered Furzenhall Post Office on Potton Road and threatened the victim with a knife and ripped the till out from the counter. He left the store and got into a dark blue vehicle, which almost collided with a driver in a learner car, and headed in the direction of Potton.

The man is described as white, around 6 foot tall and in his early 20s.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hancock, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the car driving erratically towards Potton and we are particularly interested to track down the driving instructor in the learner car and the driver of a white van, as they may be able to help us with our enquiries.”

You can call police on 101 or via the online reporting tool quoting reference 336 of 23 January.