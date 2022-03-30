Husband-and-wife rogue trader team from Sandy convicted

A husband-and-wife rogue trader team from Sandy has been convicted of fraud.

Sean Lankshear, 42, and Amy Lankshear, 31, both of Winchester Road, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on March 28.

Central Bedfordshire Council had started an investigation into the couple's fraudulent activities in 2019 after receiving six separate complaints about them.

The investigation across Central Bedfordshire, Bedford borough and Cambridgeshire found that the couple, who traded as SDL Landscaping Limited, were employed on one occasion to carry out a garage conversion and single-story extension to the rear of a house.

They were paid in excess of £50,000 by the customer but the work was slow and of poor quality, with rainwater leaking into the house and electrical cables hanging from the ceiling - and they failed to return to complete the work.

The customer had lost £15,000 for work already paid for and incurred significant additional costs paying other traders to rectify the work.

The council’s investigation also revealed that Mr Lankshear falsely claimed the business was VAT registered, and had received additional payments of more than £8,000 for VAT.

Other cases were found where customers had complained about poor workmanship, had disputes about materials and had asked for the work to be put right - and were left needing emergency building work after the couple failed to return to complete the job.

The investigation also discovered that Mr Lankshear sent letters threatening legal action to frighten victims into making further payments.

Sean Lankshear was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. He also received a Community Service Order of 140 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156 and costs of £375.

Amy Lankshear was sentenced to a Community Service Order for six months, received a curfew from 11pmto 7am and an electronic tag. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £375.

The council's Executive Member for Community Services, Cllr Ian Dalgarno, said: “This result sends out a clear message to any traders contemplating similar unscrupulous treatment of consumers, in Central Bedfordshire, or even in the surrounding areas. Our Trading Standards service will work tirelessly to bring rogue traders before the courts and ensure that they are held accountable for their crimes.

“We understand that the Lankshear’s actions were extremely distressing for our witnesses and recognise the bravery and resilience that they exhibited during a long and thorough investigation.

“We hope that the outcome at Luton Crown Court will empower other potential victims of any rogue trader activity, to come forward and report it in complete confidence, to our Trading Standards team.”