In court - Biggleswade man damaged door and window

The latest appearances of people from Chronicle country at Luton Magistrates court

On November 20

>An Upper Caldecote mother was fined a total of £856 for failing to ensure her child attended school regularly.

>A Northill father was fined a total of £493 for failing to ensure his child attended school regularly.

> Sam Gladwell aged 19 of Nickleby Way, Fairfield, was fined a total of £724.60 for failing to produce a valid train ticket at Hitchin station on March 20 and 29.

On November 21

> Kyle Gutteridge aged 21 of Abbey Grove, Sandy, was fined £275 and received six penalty points for speeding on The A1 at Beeston on February 23.

> Ms Hayley Foster aged 38 of Laburnham Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £235 and received eight penalty points for driving without insurance in Potton on February 15.

On November 26

> Jamie Kyle aged 50 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £450 for damaging a door and window frame in Biggleswade on November 8.

On November 27

> Anthony Irekponor aged 50 of Plum Tree Road, Lower Stondon, was fined a total of £254 and received three penalty points for speeding in Luton on May 15.

> Miss Lisa Smith aged 41 of Common Road, Potton, was fined £155 and issued with three penalty points for speeding in Wrestlingworth on May 14.

> Tyler Wheatley aged 19 of Dapifer Drive, Sandy, was fined £408 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on May 17.

> David Wright aged 48 of Brunel Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £346 and issued with three penalty points for speeding in Moggerhanger on May 12.

> Daniel Baker aged 42 of Chiltern Place, Henlow, was fined a total of £811 and banned from driving for six months because of repeat offending for failing to reveal the name of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence in Henlow on April 20.