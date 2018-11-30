In Court - who’s been sentenced from Chronicle country

The latest appearances at Luton Magistrates court from Chronicle Country

On November 7

> Mrs Joanne Thom aged 47 of Lower Gravenhurst, Gravenhurst, was fined £525 and received six penalty points for speeding on Shar penhoe Road, Barton Le Clay on March 7.

On November 13

>A Sandy mother was fined £614 for failing to ensure her child attended school regularly.

> Malcolm Dennis aged 55 of Erlensee Way, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on Drovers Way in Dunstable on May 5.

> Madalin Enache aged 20 of Winchester Road, Sandy, wsa fined £811 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on the A1 at Biggleswade on May 11.

> Daryl Jefferies aged 52 of Bedford Road, Moggerhanger, was fined £335 for driving without an MOT certificate in Moggerhanger on May 10.

> Nicodemus Muriritirwa aged 33 of Albone Avenue, Arlesey, was fined £299 and received four penalty points for speeding in Woburn on April 29.

On November 14

> Kevin Parrott aged 46 of Hitchin Road, Shefford, was bound over in the sum of £250 to keep the peace after an incident in Shefford on November 13.

> William Ainsworth aged 39 of Fennel Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £365 and received four penalty points for speeding on Woburn on February 20.

On November 15

> Paul Loveridge aged 29 of Hitchin Road, Stotfold, was made the subject of a community order, banned from driving for six months and fined a total of £170 for driving without insurance, receiving stolen goods, namely a car, and driving without a licence on Hill Lane, Biggleswade on October 17.

On November 16

> Drew Meakins aged 26 of Bilberry Road, Clifton, was fined £110 for failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order.

On November 17

> Thomas Amor aged 33 of Beechside, Gamlingay, was fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving on Hatley Road, Potton on October 6.

> Timothy Collen-Todd aged 37 of Laburnham Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £1,198 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving on Church Street, Biggleswade on October 18 and being in possession of a quantity of cocaine.