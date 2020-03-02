IN FULL: Beds Police boss Kathryn Holloway announces she is quitting role ahead of May PCC elections

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kathryn Holloway has announced she is stepping down ahead of the May PCC election this year.

Mrs Holloway cited her opposition to the government's Policing Education Quality Framework (PEQF) requiring new officers to hold a degree as one of the reasons for her departure.

PCC Kathryn Holloway

She told news website Police Professional: “I’ve made no secret whatever of the fact that I am absolutely opposed to the imposition of a mandatory degree programme as the only future entry route into policing that is planned by the College of Policing.

“Last summer, I was forced to declare my hand over my future plans as Bedfordshire’s PCC and, in all conscience, while this is on the table I could not sign up to stand again.”

Mrs Holloway's departure follows recent news that Bedfordshire Police achieved an overall grading of "Good" in its inspection by police watchdog HMICFRS, two grades up from the "Inadequate" rating the force received three years earlier.

Since her election in 2016, the PCC has also secured two special policing grants each worth £4.57m to tackle knife crime, and an uplift of £1.36m in core policing grant this year. Some 156 new officers are set to be recruited in 2020, with 100 of those replacing leavers.

The victim support service the PCC established, the Signpost Hub, was singled out for praise by HMICFRS in its recent report. Other successes included the funding of a family drug and alcohol court last year to support parents with addiction problems, as well as a new sexual health referral centre founded this month.

Mrs Holloway said: “I think it’s always a good idea to quit while you’re ahead and I’m more proud of what’s been achieved on behalf on Bedfordshire Police ... than of anything I’ve ever done in the workplace in 37 years.

“I’m expecting a second special grant once more this year, any day in fact, and I have it in writing from our current policing minister Kit Malthouse and his predecessor that this is guaranteed.

"I’ve waited as long as I can before the selection process for a candidate to replace me in Bedfordshire to make this announcement."

On Saturday, Bedfordshire Conservatives selected businessman Festus Akinbusoye to replace Mrs Holloway as their PCC candidate in the May election.

Beds Police Chief Constable Richard Forsyth, who was appointed by a panel including the PCC last year, said: “Kathryn Holloway has been simply an outstanding PCC for Bedfordshire Police and has been instrumental in the transformation of the force over the last four years.

"Kathryn has worked tirelessly with passion and commitment for the public she was elected to represent, and with the core values that drive her so strongly combined with her genuine care and compassion for the workforce she has made a real difference in the role."

Mrs Holloway responded: “Garry is a superb chief. He understands policing business here inside out and how to connect with our communities and the whole force too."

Despite her strong support from senior police figures, Mrs Holloway has had strained relations with a number of councillors in Bedfordshire. This included an open dispute with Leighton Linslade Town Council last year after it rejected the PCC's attempt to encourage 100 town and parish councils to fund their own community PCSO.

Luton Council of Mosques complained about Mrs Holloway's reference to "a lost generation" of radicalised children to the Home Affairs Select Committee in September 2017.

That same year, both Mrs Holloway and Beds Police & Crime Panel chairman Paul Cain faced embarrassment after wrongly accusing news website Police Oracle of inaccuracy, unaware that audio recordings of crime panel meetings were being shared online by Bedford Borough Council.

Mr Cain, whose role is to hold the PCC to account, said: "It has been a real pleasure working with our elected PCC, Kathryn Holloway over the past four years simply because she has been such a driving force in leading and pushing for change over the period of her appointment.

"Whilst I am personally very sorry to see Kathryn leave office, she has left behind a huge legacy in all of the many areas she has delivered on."