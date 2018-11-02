Jailed for thefts from Sandy and Biggleswade shops

The latest court results from Chronicle country at Luton Magistrates court

On September 26

> Robert Raymond, aged 31 of St Swithun’s Way, Sandy, was fined £1,031 and banned from driving for 6 months for driving without insurance, a licence or MOT certificate.

On September 27

> John Lee aged 39 of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay £350 for thefts from stores in Biggleswade and Sandy, possession of drugs and stealing a pushbike in Biggleswade and dishonestly handling stolen goods in Biggleswade.

> Murray French aged 54 of Birchfield Road, Great Barford, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and fined £525 for damaging the rear windscreen of a car in Great Barford on May 27.

On October 2

> Robert Boness aged 42 of South Walk, Biggleswade, was fined £1,031 and received 6 penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence on St Neots Road in Sandy on April 4.

> Albert Smith aged 62 of Common Road, Sandy was fined £811 and received 6 penalty points for driving without insurance on London Road, Biggleswade on April 12.

> Miss Rabia Syed aged 27 of London Road, Biggleswade, was fined £299 and received 4 penalty points for speeding on Leighton Street, Woburn on April 14.

On October 9

> Scott Austin aged 26 of Broadmead, Biggleswade, was fined £100 and received 3 penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on March 27.

> Ms Evelyn Herbert aged 43 of Robert Hunt Gardens, Sandy, was fined £208 and received 3 penalty points for driving with defective tyres on Sun Street, Biggleswade on April 16.