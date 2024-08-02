Just Stop Oil protester from Biggleswade jailed after climbing M25 gantry

L-R: Theresa Higginson, George Simonson, Gaie Delap, Paul Sousek, Paul Bell and Daniel Johnson. Photograph: Just Stop Oil

A Just Stop Oil protester from Biggleswade has been sentenced to two years in jail after climbing a gantry on the M25.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theresa Higginson, aged 26, a business owner and retail worker from Biggleswade, was among six protesters sentenced yesterday by Judge Collery at Basildon Crown Court.

They had pleaded guilty in April to ‘causing a public nuisance’ after around 50 Just Stop Oil supporters climbed on to the overhead gantries of the M25 in November 22, causing police to close large sections of the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action followed a month of daily disruption and civil resistance by Just Stop Oil protesters during which the police made over 700 arrests.

The activists were demanding the UK government immediately halts all licensing and consents for new fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

Gaie Delap, 77, and Paul Sousek, 73, each received 20 month sentences, whilst Paul Bell, 24, received 22 months. George Simonson 24, was sentenced to two years, while Daniel Johnson, 25, received a 21 month suspended sentence for 24 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

They join Phoebe Plummer and Jane Touil who were imprisoned on July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before sentencing, Paul Sousek said: “'No New Oil' was the demand from Just Stop Oil right from the start. Now most political parties agree and it has become Government policy. How come we are being jailed for pushing for, what is now government policy? Kafka couldn't make it up!”

Gaie Delap said: “I've had to read the evidence of people who were stuck in our traffic, it hurts me. I'm sorry I had to do this. But we really have no other option. They didn't listen to the scientists, they didn't listen to their constituents, so we had to cause disruption in order to communicate the seriousness of humanity's predicament.”

Just Stop Oil says its supporters will continue to take “the proportional action necessary to generate political pressure”.

It added: “Just Stop Oil is working with an international network of groups to demand our governments establish a legally binding treaty to stop extracting and burning oil, gas and coal by 2030, as well as supporting and financing other countries to make a fast, fair, and just transition.”