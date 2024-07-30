Knife bin arrives at Biggleswade leisure centre for anonymous disposal of weapons
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Biggleswade has a new knife bin so people can anonymously dispose of weapons.
The green container has been placed at Saxon Leisure Centre next to the recycling bins, and is part of Bedfordshire Police's Operation Sceptre.
The aim is to keep "knives off the street", and the force says the weapons bins have been very successful in other towns.
The force told the Chronicle: "This bin came from Shefford. There were two bins there with none in the Biggleswade/Sandy area, so it made them more accessible if one was moved. It is sited next to recycling bins in a location which is regularly used by the public."