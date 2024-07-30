Knife bin arrives at Biggleswade leisure centre for anonymous disposal of weapons

By Jo Robinson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Biggleswade has a new knife bin so people can anonymously dispose of weapons.

The green container has been placed at Saxon Leisure Centre next to the recycling bins, and is part of Bedfordshire Police's Operation Sceptre.

The aim is to keep "knives off the street", and the force says the weapons bins have been very successful in other towns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force told the Chronicle: "This bin came from Shefford. There were two bins there with none in the Biggleswade/Sandy area, so it made them more accessible if one was moved. It is sited next to recycling bins in a location which is regularly used by the public."