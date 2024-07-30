Knife bin arrives at Biggleswade leisure centre for anonymous disposal of weapons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade has a new knife bin so people can anonymously dispose of weapons.

The green container has been placed at Saxon Leisure Centre next to the recycling bins, and is part of Bedfordshire Police's Operation Sceptre.

The aim is to keep "knives off the street", and the force says the weapons bins have been very successful in other towns.

