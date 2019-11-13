Langford pervert jailed for having over 160,000 indecent images of children on his computer

A Langford man has been sentenced to two years and four months behind bars for possessing more than 160,000 indecent images of children.

David Lodge, 48, of Flexmore Way, was sentenced on Friday, November 8, after being found guilty, following a five-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Bedfordshire Police was made aware that someone at the address had been accessing indecent images of children on the internet.

Officers attended Mr Lodge’s home address on April 18, 2018, and seized several pieces of IT equipment during the search.

Officers examined the devices, which were forensically linked to Lodge, and found thousands of indecent images of children across three devices.

The images and videos included 32 hours of video footage of child abuse material.

During cross examination, the forensic examiner said that he had never encountered such a large amount of illegal files over so few devices before.

The indecent files had been downloaded from the internet over a long period of time.

Throughout the police investigation Lodge protested his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges of making indecent images of children.

Investigation Officer Emma Shipton said: “We are pleased with this positive outcome following the trial, and Lodge will now spend time behind bars. Throughout the trial he denied accessing this horrific material, which showed children as young as three years old being abused.

“The viewing and sharing of indecent images of children causes real harm to real children and it will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire, which is why it is vital we investigate such crimes thoroughly.”

Parents can visit the Parents Protect website, which is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for lots of useful resources to help prevent online child sexual abuse. It also contains a list of organisations and resources focusing on keeping children safe in the digital world.

Lodge will be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The NSPCC Share Aware website also contains advice and tips about how children can keep themselves safe online.

To report concerns around child sexual abuse call the police on 101.