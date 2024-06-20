Late night garden fire in Sandy caused by 'careless disposal of cigarettes' says fire and rescue service

By Jo Robinson
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters tackled a late night garden fire in Sandy caused by "careless" disposal of cigarettes.

A crew from Bedford were called to the rear of a property in Cambridge Road at 11.09pm on Monday (June 17).

Firefighters used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the flames and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was accidental and no-one was injured.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it was due to the "careless disposal of cigarettes."