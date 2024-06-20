Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters tackled a late night garden fire in Sandy caused by "careless" disposal of cigarettes.

A crew from Bedford were called to the rear of a property in Cambridge Road at 11.09pm on Monday (June 17).

Firefighters used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the flames and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cause of the fire was accidental and no-one was injured.