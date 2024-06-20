Late night garden fire in Sandy caused by 'careless disposal of cigarettes' says fire and rescue service
Firefighters tackled a late night garden fire in Sandy caused by "careless" disposal of cigarettes.
A crew from Bedford were called to the rear of a property in Cambridge Road at 11.09pm on Monday (June 17).
Firefighters used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the flames and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The cause of the fire was accidental and no-one was injured.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it was due to the "careless disposal of cigarettes."