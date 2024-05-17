Environment Agency officer at a lake. Picture: Environment Agency

An angler from Luton has been fined for being caught illegally fishing in lakes in Biggleswade.

Jake Watkins, of Hart Hill Drive, Luton was caught fishing without a licence by an Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer in August last year at Manor Farm Lakes in Biggleswade.

At Hastings Magistrates Court, Mr Watkins was handed a £443 fine, over eight times the current price of a £53.70 fishing licence.

Every angler aged 13 and over need a licence if they are fishing a river, canal or still water.

Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency said: "This case shows we take illegal fishing seriously and won't hesitate to pursue offenders through the courts where anglers break the rules. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.”

"All anglers need a valid Environment Agency fishing licence. The current price of an adult 12-month trout and coarse 3-rod fishing licence is £53.70 and not having one proved very costly for Mr Watkins."