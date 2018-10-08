Man admits driving at female police officer which resulted in broken leg

A man has admitted intentionally driving his car at an on-duty police officer in Sandy, resulting in her breaking her leg.

Jack Mitchell, 19, of Kingsmoor Road, Harlow, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving with intent to cause serious injury in relation to an incident in Sunderland Road on April 24, at a Luton Crown Court hearing on Friday (October 5).

Police had initially been responding to reports of concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old woman, with the support of the National Police Air Service.

Whilst dealing with the incident, two officers in a marked vehicle encountered a black Audi A5 in Sunderland Road, which they then approached as part of their enquiries.

The Audi drove at the officers, who attempted to take cover in the police vehicle before the two collided. The collision caused serious injury to one of the officers. The second officer was unhurt.

After evading officers and leaving the county, Mitchell was eventually detained in Essex in August.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of dangerous driving related to an incident in Essex on 26 June and has been remanded ahead of being sentenced for both incidents later this month.

Detective Constable Jo Barkat, who led the investigation, said: “No-one in any job should go to work and come away hurt, let alone a police officer who was simply doing her job, and I’m glad we were able to trace Mitchell and bring him to justice.

“Officers regularly put their lives on the line as part of their job, and it is testament to the officer involved that she has been able to get back to her work to keep communities across Bedfordshire safe.

“It goes without saying that intentionally driving a car at someone is one of the most dangerous and perilous things a person can do; in this instance it is fortunate the officer will recover from her injuries.

“This is also a stark warning for anyone intending on harming members of the emergency services; it’s not acceptable, won’t be tolerated, and you will appear before the courts.”