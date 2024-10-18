Man arrested and drugs seized after police swoop in Biggleswade

File photo of police officers.
A man has been arrested and drugs seized after a police raid in Biggleswade.

Police found Class A drugs and mobile phones believed to be used in drug dealing, and arrested one man.

Reece Nichols, aged 24 of Mill Road, St Ippolyts, was later charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was remanded into custody.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This operation continued our work targeting the ‘Captain’ drug Line, which has been operating in the North Herts area.

“We will continue to take a very proactive approach to targeting drug dealing in the county, working with our partners in other agencies to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate, preventing new gangs becoming established and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.”

You can report information about drug crime online or call the non-emergency number 101.

