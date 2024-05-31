Man arrested and weapons seized after police crackdown on drug dealing in Shefford

By Bev Creagh
Published 31st May 2024, 12:56 BST
Shefford residents had an early morning wake-up call on Wednesday (May 29) when several police cars from the local community and rural teams raided properties in Maple Drive and Pinemead.

They were executing warrants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and a knife was seized along with an imitation firearm.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to useful intelligence gathered from reports made by the local community, officers continue to crack down on drug dealing across Bedfordshire.

“By stopping drug dealing, we can work towards protecting vulnerable people from being exploited, and violent crimes from being carried out. We can also work to bring peace back to residential areas that are being disrupted by drug dealing activities.”

> You can report anti-social behaviour by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.