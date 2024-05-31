Man arrested and weapons seized after police crackdown on drug dealing in Shefford
They were executing warrants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and a knife was seized along with an imitation firearm.
A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to useful intelligence gathered from reports made by the local community, officers continue to crack down on drug dealing across Bedfordshire.
“By stopping drug dealing, we can work towards protecting vulnerable people from being exploited, and violent crimes from being carried out. We can also work to bring peace back to residential areas that are being disrupted by drug dealing activities.”
