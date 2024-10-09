Police news.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a vehicle crashed on the A1 near Sandy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and that enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other vehicles parked on the side of the road were also damaged during the crash.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, added: "We sent an ambulance and a critical care vehicle. One man was taken to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further care."

Firefighters from Sandy, Biggleswade, Bedford, and Kempston were also at the scene.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: “One male adult was extricated from a car by firefighters and was left in the care of the ambulance service.”