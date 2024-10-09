Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crash on A1 near Sandy damaged two parked vehicles

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a vehicle crashed on the A1 near Sandy.

Emergency services were called to the A1 Northbound between the town and the Blackcat roundabout on Sunday (October 6) at around 11pm.

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and that enquiries are ongoing.

Two other vehicles parked on the side of the road were also damaged during the crash.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, added: "We sent an ambulance and a critical care vehicle. One man was taken to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further care."

Firefighters from Sandy, Biggleswade, Bedford, and Kempston were also at the scene.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: “One male adult was extricated from a car by firefighters and was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

