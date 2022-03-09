Man attacks 12-year-old girl in Biggleswade as she refuses to hand over cash

A girl has been assaulted after she refused to hand money over to a stranger.

The incident took place at around 8.35am on Friday (March 4) at the recreation ground on Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade.

The 12-year-old victim was walking through a park towards the Saxon estate when the attacker approached her.

He told the girl to give him money and struck her before running away towards Sorrell Way.

He is described as a white man with blonde hair, approximately 5ft 9in, skinny build and around 35 years old, with a local accent.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black tracksuit jacket which had the zip undone, a white Adidas T-shirt underneath and black trainers.

PC Callum Watson, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to help identify the offender.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a young girl, and we need people’s help to get dangerous individuals like this who pose a danger to women and girls in our communities off the streets.”

If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote 40/12544/22. or report it online