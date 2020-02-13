Man charged after sword incident in Shefford

A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in Shefford this week after footage was shared online.

A video shared widely on social media purports to show a man carrying a sword in a Shefford street.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "A man has been charged following an incident in Shefford on Wednesday, February 5.

"Neil Burrows, 40, of High Street, Shefford, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has been bailed pending a further court appearance on 12 March at Luton Magistrates’ Court."