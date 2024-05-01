Man charged with murder of Annette Smith from Fairfield after human remains found at storage unit

Annette Smith

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in the search for missing 74-year-old Annette Smith.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Annette, from Fairfield near Stotfold, found the remains at a storage unit in Letchworth.

Formal identification has not yet taken place – but Annette’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Scott Paterson, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday (April 20) in connection with the investigation into Annette’s disappearance and was today (Wednesday) charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Detective Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is clearly a distressing time for Annette’s friends, family and all those from the tight close-knit community she was from. Our thoughts are with them at this time and we have specialist officers supporting her loved ones

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries in relation to this complex investigation and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help the police investigation can be submitted on the Major Incident Portal or by calling 101 and asking to speak to the Major Crime Unit quoting Operation Broome.