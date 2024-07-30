Man convicted of harassment and breach of non molestation order in Shefford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been handed suspended jail sentences for harassment and breaching a non molestation order - both of which took place in Shefford.

Craig Skelton, aged 41, of Oakhill Drive, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates' Court on July 10.

He received a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for harassment without violence, having changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

He was also sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, suspended for 24 months for breaching a non-molestation order, under the Family Law Act 1996. He had pleaded not guilty.

The sentences will run concurrently.