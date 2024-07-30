Man convicted of harassment and breach of non molestation order in Shefford
and live on Freeview channel 276
Craig Skelton, aged 41, of Oakhill Drive, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates' Court on July 10.
He received a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for harassment without violence, having changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
He was also sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, suspended for 24 months for breaching a non-molestation order, under the Family Law Act 1996. He had pleaded not guilty.
The sentences will run concurrently.
In an earlier version of this story we stated that he was found guilty of both charges, when in fact he pleaded guilty to one. We are happy to set the record straight.