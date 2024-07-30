Man found guilty of harassment and breach of non molestation order in Shefford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been found guilty of harassment and breaching a non molestation order - both of which took place in Shefford.

Craig Skelton, aged 41, of Oakhill Drive, Skelmersdale, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates' Court on July 10.

He was found guilty of harassment without violence, having changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, and received a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He was also found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order, under the Family Law Act 1996. He had pleaded not guilty. Skelton was given 14 weeks in jail, suspended for 24 months.