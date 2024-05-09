Man seriously injured in moped crash in Shefford
A man has been seriously injured after a moped crash in Shefford.
The driver, in his 40s, was involved in a single vehicle collision at the roundabout that links Stanford Road and Lucas Way. Police say he remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The crash happened on Saturday evening (May 4) at around 5.50pm and Bedfordshire Police are looking for witnesses.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle along this route, or with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation.
"In particular, we are looking to speak to the owner of a small white car, possibly a Nissan Micra, that was travelling behind it prior to the collision.”
The moped was a dark grey Peugeot 125cc, and entered the village along the B658 from the roundabout at Hill Lane, just outside of Biggleswade.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Primary.