Man threatened by duo near Biggleswade train station in robbery attempt

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:12 GMT
Biggleswade Train Station
Biggleswade Train Station
A man was cornered in the alleyway between the station and Back Street in Biggleswade on Saturday (November 1).

Two young men approached the victim and threatened him, demanding his belongings.

But they quickly fled the scene when another member of the public walked through the alleyway.

Both suspects are described as white, around 5ft 4in, with black hair and wearing black clothing – and the incident happened between 6.40pm and 6.50pm.

Detective Constable Raheel Sarwar said: “This incident happened during a busy time near the station, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something that could assist our inquiries.

“We’re particularly urging the person who walked into the alleyway during the incident to contact us. Even the smallest detail could be key.”

Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 40/63011/25.​

