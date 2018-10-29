Man who broke PC’s leg when he drove at her in Sandy, has been jailed

A man who broke a police officer’s leg when he ran over her in Sandy, has been jailed for two years.

Jack Mitchell, 19, of Kingsmoor Road, Harlow, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving with intent to cause serious injury in relation to the incident in Sandy on 24 April.

Police had initially been responding to reports of concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old woman.

While dealing with the incident, PC Hayley Robinson and another officer encountered a black Audi A5 in Sunderland Road, which they then approached as part of their enquiries.

The Audi drove at the officers, who attempted to take cover in their marked police vehicle before they were hit. The collision caused serious injury to PC Robinson, breaking her leg, while the second officer was unhurt.

After evading officers and leaving the county, Mitchell was eventually detained in Essex in August.

He had also pleaded guilty to the separate charge of dangerous driving related to an incident in Essex on 26 June and was remanded ahead of being sentenced for both incidents today.

PC Robinson said: “In my 14 years as an officer, and having dealt with numerous difficult and volatile individuals, I have never been so fearful for my own safety and that of my colleagues. I have suffered agonising physical pain but more substantially, emotional distress and anguish throughout my recovery.

“I love my job, however, it’s been a really tough time and I’ve battled hard to get myself back to work to continue to serve Bedfordshire. Mitchell is clearly a dangerous individual who went to extreme efforts to evade officers and I’m glad he has finally been caught and will serve time in prison for his actions.”

Detective Constable Jo Barkat, who led the investigation, said: “Hayley has been incredibly brave throughout this experience, the impact of which clearly goes beyond the physical trauma she suffered at the time.

“Officers were responding to an incident which had nothing to do with Mitchell, and his subsequent actions were not only dangerous, but needless.

“He then went to great lengths to avoid being detained, so I’m glad we were able to trace Mitchell and bring him to justice.

“No one should be put in harm’s way simply for doing their job, and this is a stark warning for anyone who tries to hurt a member of the emergency services; it’s not acceptable, won’t be tolerated, and you will appear before the courts.”

His Honour Judge Richard Foster sentenced Mitchell to two years and three months for this offence, and a further three months for a separate dangerous driving offence in Essex. Due to Mitchell’s age, and personal mitigation, the sentence was reduced to two years.

Mitchell also received a two-year driving ban, to come into effect once his sentence is served. He must also take an extended driving test.