Man who groomed and sexually abused teenager in Bedfordshire is jailed

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:49 BST
A man who groomed and sexually abused a teenager in the 1980s has finally been jailed.

Russell Henley was in his mid-twenties at the time and would offer drugs and alcohol to the boy in exchange for sexual favours.

The abuse took place across Bedfordshire, including at Henley’s place of work and his car.

But in 2021 his victim came forward and told police what he had been through.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia PrestonLuton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

Henley, who has seven previous sexual offences including gross indecency with a child and indecent assaults, denied all allegations but was later found guilty.

And at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday, April 30), Henley, now 64, and from Church Cottage, Boston, Lincolnshire, was jailed for 12 years.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the rest of his life, be on the sex offenders register, and receive a barring order.

The judge said Henley robbed his victim of his hopes and dreams and that his offending caused the most severe impact on him, from which he never really recovered.

You can report sexual assault on 101 or online – even if it’s non-recent.

Bedfordshire Police have not released a picture of Henley.

News you can trust since 1891
