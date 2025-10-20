Man who raped teenager in Shefford 20 years ago found guilty after DNA breakthrough

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:17 BST
A rapist who attacked a teenage girl in 2006 has been found guilty after a DNA breakthrough linked him to the crime two decades later.

Kennedy Jimmy, 44, was today (Monday, October 20) convicted of rape after a five-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Most Popular

Jimmy, then 25, had met his victim and her friend in a Shefford supermarket car park on October 7, 2006.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After arriving in a car driven by a friend, Jimmy waited until the others had headed into the shop before pulling the victim into the back of the car and raping her. The victim managed to escape and fled to a nearby pub, where her friend called the police.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

Despite extensive enquiries at the time, Jimmy, who was only known to the victim as ‘Kenny’, was not identified.

But as part of Operation Painter, a review of non-recent rape and sexual assault cases by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, a DNA match was found, and he was arrested in November 2022.

Jimmy, of Wessex Court, Sunny Bank, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, will be sentenced on December 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Rhian Batterham-Jones said: “Jimmy was able to carry on living his life while the victim endured the long-term trauma of rape. However, he couldn’t escape his despicable crime forever and justice has finally prevailed.

“This case shows our commitment to pursuing those who commit violent and sexual offences against women - no matter how much time has passed, and I commend the victim’s courage in reliving this ordeal nearly 20 years later.

“I am pleased that because of the advances in forensic science, we have been able to put another sexual predator behind bars, where he belongs.

“I hope this gives other survivors the courage to come forward to report any sexual offences, no matter how long ago the crime took place. You will be believed and supported, and justice can be done.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice