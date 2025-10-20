Man who raped teenager in Shefford 20 years ago found guilty after DNA breakthrough

A rapist who attacked a teenage girl in 2006 has been found guilty after a DNA breakthrough linked him to the crime two decades later.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy Jimmy, 44, was today (Monday, October 20) convicted of rape after a five-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Jimmy, then 25, had met his victim and her friend in a Shefford supermarket car park on October 7, 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving in a car driven by a friend, Jimmy waited until the others had headed into the shop before pulling the victim into the back of the car and raping her. The victim managed to escape and fled to a nearby pub, where her friend called the police.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

Despite extensive enquiries at the time, Jimmy, who was only known to the victim as ‘Kenny’, was not identified.

But as part of Operation Painter, a review of non-recent rape and sexual assault cases by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, a DNA match was found, and he was arrested in November 2022.

Jimmy, of Wessex Court, Sunny Bank, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, will be sentenced on December 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Rhian Batterham-Jones said: “Jimmy was able to carry on living his life while the victim endured the long-term trauma of rape. However, he couldn’t escape his despicable crime forever and justice has finally prevailed.

“This case shows our commitment to pursuing those who commit violent and sexual offences against women - no matter how much time has passed, and I commend the victim’s courage in reliving this ordeal nearly 20 years later.

“I am pleased that because of the advances in forensic science, we have been able to put another sexual predator behind bars, where he belongs.

“I hope this gives other survivors the courage to come forward to report any sexual offences, no matter how long ago the crime took place. You will be believed and supported, and justice can be done.”