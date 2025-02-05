'Meet and challenge' police and crime commissioner at Biggleswade meeting

PCC John Tizard.placeholder image
Don't miss your chance to "meet and challenge" the police and prime commissioner (PCC) at a special meeting organised for the Biggleswade area.

Bedfordshire PCC John Tizard is inviting communities, retailers and rural businesses to share their biggest worries about policing and crime where they live and work.

The event will be held at Biggleswade's Orchard Community Centre, Kings Reach, on Thursday, February 20, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

The PCC stated: "I'll be hosting a community event in Biggleswade this month to talk about my plans to improve local policing, and repair and rebuild what is a broken criminal justice system and put victims at the heart of it."

