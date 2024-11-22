Meppershall man jailed for exploiting teens to run drug dealing operation

Malik Sommerville. Picture: Beds Police

A man has been jailed for exploiting teenagers to help him run a major drugs line through Bedfordshire.

Malik Sommerville, 20, was responsible for running the Marco line and was arrested in June.

During a search, officers found three zombie knives, drugs, cash and a number of phones – one of which was found to be connected to the Marco line, and a handwritten list of customers.

Sommerville admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. The court heard how he had recruited two 16-year-old boys to act as runners.

In sentencing Sommerville, of Stocking Drive, Meppershall, the judge said that he was “careless and reckless” as to his use of children, and said that was an aggravating factor.

He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler, of the Bedfordshire Police Boson guns and gangs unit, said: “This was excellent investigative work by our Boson team to identify Sommerville as a significant supplier of drugs within Luton and then produce an undefendable evidential case which led to an early guilty plea.

“County lines gangs often use and exploit young people to help run these drugs lines as has been seen in this case.

“We’re urging the public to help us tackle county lines and protect other vulnerable young people by being alert to the signs and reporting any suspicious activity in their area.”