Metal thefts in Potton 'put residents' lives at risk'

Police are investigating after callous thieves stole metal from outside Potton homes and potentially put residents' lives at risk.

At around 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday), police were called by a number of residents in Carters Lane, and one in Horslow Street, to report that earth cables and copper piping had been removed from their electricity and gas meters outside their properties after they were alerted by the smell of gas.

Metal theft leaves pipes exposed (stock image)

Gas and electricity services were made safe, and further checks have been made to safeguard householders. Officers were in the area today to speak with residents.

Inspector Russell Goldsmith said: “Removal of the wires and pipes put residents' lives at risk and we are taking this very seriously.

“We would urge anyone with information to get in touch, as they may have vital details to help us track down the offenders.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or perhaps a vehicle driving away from the scene, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via the force’s online reporting centre, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 1111.

