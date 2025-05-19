More potential modern slavery victims in Bedfordshire in recent months

A woman. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

More potential victims of modern slavery were referred to Bedfordshire Police in recent months, figures show – despite a slight drop across the UK.

Modern slavery includes any form of human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour, as set out in the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Home Office figures show 176 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to Bedfordshire Police from January to March, including 22 referrals for children.

It was an increase on 162 referrals in the previous quarter, and up from 135 in January to March in 2024.

There were 5,297 potential victims of modern slavery in the UK during the first three months of the year – down 4 per cent on the previous quarter but up 17 per cent on the same period a year earlier.

It is the second highest quarter since the NRM began in 2009, according to the Home Office.

Ben Ryan, deputy chief executive at the Medaille Trust, said: "Rising referral numbers show that identification and awareness raising efforts are improving.

"Even with new records being set for referrals of potential victims we are a long way from reaching and supporting the vast majority of the estimated 122,000 potential victims of modern slavery currently living in the UK.

"It is now ten years since the UK government passed the Modern Slavery Act, and we are long overdue a reset and reappraisal of an approach which, while seeing incremental improvements in identification, continues to fail far too many survivors and place too many barriers in the way of victims getting the support that they need."