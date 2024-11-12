More than 500 blades recovered from knife bins in Biggleswade and Shefford in 6 months

Blades recovered from Biggleswade knife bin

Police have been carrying out weapon searches in Biggleswade as part of a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Officers will also be out and about visiting retailers that sell knives and giving guidance to staff on the dangers of people buying knives for criminal purposes.

But incidents involving a knife have fallen by 36 per cent in the three months from August to October, compared with the same period last year. Bedfordshire Police has also taken part in a number of initiatives in recent months to reduce knife crime.

In the last six months 1,502 knives and other weapons have been recovered from knife bins across the county – including 130 in Biggleswade and 418 in Shefford.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team carried out a weapon search in the town on Monday.

Police are urging people to surrender their weapons, while Bedfordshire Police’s Education and Diversion team will also be delivering workshops throughout the week to encourage school children to ‘Just Drop It’.

Inspector Liz Spurling, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to see significant improvements and positive results in the overall picture of knife-related crime, and it’s imperative we continue to make strides in this direction.

“Knife crime is a complex issue that remains a focal point for the force. This means continuing to dedicate resources that allow us to proactively tackle knife crime in our communities, as well as reaching young people with key messages and opportunities that deter them from crime.

“Our work with partners like the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit and their commissioned projects has been vital to our successes. We are continuing to amplify their knife crime campaign and join them in calling for young people to think twice, think life and just drop it.”

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard said: “Knife crime is an epidemic that needs to be tackled with the vigour that is used to fight a virus pandemic, not least because both can kill.

“Whilst every effort must be taken to remove dangerous weapons and those carrying knives from our streets with the full force of the law and available police resources, we must also persuade people never to carry such weapons.

“We also must continue to stop the ease of purchase and obtaining of knives and related weapons. The zombie-knife ban that was implemented earlier this year is a good start, but it is just that – a start. More can and must be done.

“We all have a duty to eradicate knife crime.”