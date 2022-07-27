Motorcyclist hospitalised with leg injuries after collision with car in Shefford

At about 4.30pm, a silver Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Volvo C70 collided on the A507 (Ampthill Road).

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries.

Police news.

PC Dale Powell, who is investigating, said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible. We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

"Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances and be really helpful to the investigation."