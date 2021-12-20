Motorist arrested for drink driving after vehicle flips in Potton

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after his car flipped over in Potton Market Square.

The driver had a lucky escape during the early hours of Saturday, December 18, when the car was upturned in the town centre.

The motorist received medical attention before being handed over to the police, having blown 71 during a breathalyser test (the limit is 35).

Photo: Bedfordshire Police.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called just after 2am on Saturday (December 18) to a report of a vehicle on its roof in Market Square, Potton.

"The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to hospital to be checked over before being taken into custody.

"A nearby property suffered some damage and the vehicle was later recovered.

"Anyone with information can report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting CAD 42 of 18 December."

Photo: Bedfordshire Police.

The @NorthBedsPolice Twitter account stated: "Tonight we were on an operation targeting drink drivers in the North of the county.

"The photos below clearly demonstrate why we are out there catching these selfish people.