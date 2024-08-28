Multiple rape cases against chief inspector at Bedfordshire Police discontinued
Chief Inspector Mo Aziz, who has been suspended since allegations were made against him in July 2022, denied all the charges and was due to stand trial later this year after an investigation by an independent force.
However, following a review, the Crown Prosecution Service concluded there is no longer sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and has stopped its prosecution, with Ch Insp Aziz formally acquitted by a judge at Southwark Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).
As criminal proceedings have been completed, a conduct investigation can now proceed. Ch Insp Aziz remains suspended pending the outcome of that process.