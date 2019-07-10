Mystery after man brutally attacked in Biggleswade street

Police have been left scratching their heads after a man was brutally attacked by an unknown assailant in Biggleswade last week.

Between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, July 4, the victim was walking along the upper part of Saxon Drive - not far from Kingsfield Road - when he was viciously attacked.

Police

He sustained serious injuries from the assault, and was rushed to hospital.

Police believe several members of the public stopped to help the victim, and would like to speak to them, as well as any witnesses to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the attack.

Investigation officer Emily Partington said: “Unfortunately we don’t have a description of who was responsible, which is why it’s really important for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and who may have information that could help this investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/38336/19.

You can also report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.