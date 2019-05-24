New chief constable chosen for Bedfordshire Police

The new chief constable of Bedfordshire Police has been chosen.

Gary Forsyth, who is currently deputy chief constable, was announced as the choice of police and crime commissioner (PCC) Kathryn Holloway on Friday.

This follows an extensive process , including an assessment day where he presented his ision for the force in front of a live audience including members of the force, the Police Federation, volunteers from Neighbourhood Watch, councillors, and representatives from faith and community groups.

The appointment is now subject to confirmation by the county’s police and crime panel.

Deputy chief constable Forsyth said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected as the PCC’s preferred candidate to become the next chief constable of Beds Police.

“It was an extremely challenging and demanding process with strong competition from two excellent chief officer colleagues, so to come out as the successful candidate is a hugely proud moment for me both personally and professionally.”

Mrs Holloway was joined on the interview panel by Britain’s most experienced chief constable - Andy Marsh of Avon and Somerset Police.

Other interviewers included Beds Fire and Rescue chief Paul Fuller, the chair of the Police and Crime Panel Paul Cain, and housing developer Andy Smith who was representing the business community.

Mrs Holloway described their pick as being “outstanding throughout the entire process”.

The appointment is now subject to a confirmation hearing before the Beds Police and Crime Panel, with the date to be set following a report on the selection process from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Once confirmed, the successful candidate will succeed current Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher, who is stepping down in July.

Deputy chief constable Forsyth added: “This is a real privilege and I am excited at the prospect of leading this fabulous force to continue the success we have seen in recent times.

“There is still a lot to do, and I am committed to working closely with colleagues across Beds Police, our communities and with partners to strive to deliver the policing service our residents want and deserve.”