No comment, no comment: 24 Hours in Police Custody returns to our screens next week

24 Hours in Police Custody is back on Monday

You know the drill by now: Scary music, a particularly nasty crime, dogged Beds Police legwork, followed by endless utterances of “no comment.”

Yes, our favourite is back – 24 Hours In Police Custody returns to Channel 4 next Monday (November 25).

This first episode – at 9pm – relates to a Cambridgeshire investigation and according to the blurb is called The Murder Messages.

But don’t worry, we’re back in Bedfordshire the following week (Monday, December 2).

The Murder Messages sounds interesting, though. In it, a couple’s lives are upended by online attacks and death threats in a proper true crime story.

Would you believe, the Bafta-nominated series has entered its 10th year? Initially focusing on Luton Police Station, the pilot series ran for seven episodes. And since then, it’s expanded to Bedford as well as the rest of the county.

Maybe unsurprisingly, it’s the most viewed programme on Channel 4 this year.