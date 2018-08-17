Parents fined over truants our weekly look at court hearings at Luton Magistrates

On July 11

> Miss Lauren Park aged 23 of Campion Edge, Langford, was fined a total of £569 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on Hitchin Street, Biggleswade on April 4 last year.

On July 13

> Hugh McDonagh aged 26 of Hill Lane, Biggleswade, has been fined a total of £187 and ordered to continue with a post sentence supervision order after failing to comply with its requirements.

On July 17

> Ms Denise Cohn-Brown aged 55 of Sandy Road, Potton, was fined a total of £722.50 for having an unlicensed vehicle which was kept on a public road in Biggleswade on November 7.

On July 18

> Adam Okec aged 20 of Lawrence Road, Biggleswade was fined a total of £413 and received 6 penalty points for driving without insurance on the A603 Sandy on November 26.

On July 20

> Anthony Baker aged 32 of East Road , Sandy, was returned to jail for seven days for committing a crime within the 10 weeks imprisonment already imposed by Bedfordshire Magistatres in that he failed to abide by his post sentence supervision order.

On July 24

>A mother from Biggleswade has been fined a total of £380 for failing to ensure her child attended school regularly over a five month period.

>A father from Arlesey has been fined a total of £380 for failing to ensure his child attended school regularly over a five month period.

>A father from Sandy has been fined a total of £240 for failing to ensure his child attended school regularly over a four month period.

More next week