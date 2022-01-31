Youth workers will be carrying out patrols in Shefford and Biggleswade today (January 31) as a major new partnership to tackle the root causes of child exploitation is launched.

The TREE project – Tackling, Reducing and Ending Exploitation – will see youth and charity workers team up with police officers to conduct joint outreach work across the area.

The aim will be to engage with young people and the wider community and signpost people to support services.

The project aims to tackle exploitation of young people

The project is being led by the Bedfordshire Youth Offending Service, part of both Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire councils, and funded by the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).

Kimberley Lamb, head of the VERU, said: “The TREE project epitomises the good work and approach that has become the hallmark of the VERU.

“This project is getting people directly out into communities to make a difference and engage with young people who might be impacted by things like child criminal exploitation.

“This face to face interaction is undoubtedly the best way to make an impact on a child’s life and show them that a better path and a brighter future is possible.

The TREE project

“Plus, our VERU Village mantra makes clear that we cannot solve these issues on our own. It takes lots of different agencies, charities and communities to protect young people, which is why I am so glad to see so much partnership support and buy in for the TREE project in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire.”

Cllr Sue Clark, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “We recognise that no single agency can tackle exploitation alone. Working together is key to making sure our young people are safe.

“Our Children’s Services teams will use the patrols as an opportunity to provide early intervention and support to young people who may be at risk of exploitation, and we’re really pleased to be involved in such an important project.”

The TREE project is one of 24 community projects to be funded by the VERU this year, with the specialist unit having invested around £300,000 into these projects this financial year.